Under the “Presidential Scholarship Program” initiated as a concept of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, approximately 3,000 out of 5,000 scholarships will be awarded to lay students, student monks, and Sheela Matha in Piriven and Sheela Mata educational institutions, with the ceremony taking place tomorrow (24) at 3:00 pm at the Temple Tress under the patronage of President Wickremesinghe.

This marks the first scholarship program of its kind for lay clergy students in Piriven. The initiative extends financial support to student monks studying up to the Piriven (Ordinary Level) and lay students up to the G.C.E. (Ordinary Level), providing them with Rs. 9,000 initially and Rs. 3,000 monthly for 12 months.

Further support is available for student monks, Sheela Matha, and lay students who pass the Piriven or G.C.E. (Ordinary Level) exams and progress to the Pracheena or G.C.E. (A/L) examinations. They will receive Rs. 6,000 monthly, with this support continuing for up to 24 months or until their exams. Each recipient will receive a lump sum of Rs. 18,000 at the award ceremony to cover outstanding instalments.

In the coming days, instalment payments will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of other lay clergy scholarship recipients not present at the ceremony. The selection of scholarship winners involved the full cooperation of each Piriven Parivenadhipathi Thero or Institute Director, with oversight from the Piriven Education Sections under the Ministry of Education.

The President’s Fund has committed nearly Rs. 300 million annually to this program, which aims to reach all 10,126 schools on the island, benefiting 106,000 students. It offers Rs. 6,000 monthly to advanced-level students for 24 months and Rs. 3,000 to students from grade 1 to grade 11. The first phase of this 12-year program is now nearing completion.

These initiatives highlight President Wickremesinghe’s commitment to ensuring that no one in need of support is left behind during these challenging times.