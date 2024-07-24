Japan Enhances Sri Lanka's Immunization Services with Donation of Refrigerated Trucks

In a ceremony held at Ministry of Health, Ambassador MIZUKOSHI handed over the refrigerated trucks’ keys to Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Minister of Health. This donation is a testament to Japan's enduring friendship with Sri Lanka and its dedication to promoting global health security.



In his speech, Ambassador MIZUKOSHI highlighted Japan's steadfast commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health endeavors, stating, These refrigerated trucks will serve as vital conduits in the seamless transportation of vaccines throughout the nation, ensuring that every community receives the necessary protection against preventable diseases.



As part of the "Last One Mile Support" initiative, the total contribution of this project is US$ 3 million for several cold chain equipment, including large walk-in cold rooms, portable vaccine carriers, and temperature monitors. This comprehensive support aims to strengthen Sri Lanka's cold chain infrastructure and enhance its capacity to store and distribute vaccines effectively, ensuring that vaccines reach even the most remote areas.



Japan's support extends beyond the donation of refrigerated trucks. Over the years, Japan has actively contributed to global efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including through its collaboration with the COVAX Facility and other international frameworks. This commitment reflects Japan's belief in equitable access to safe and effective vaccines for all nations.



The Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka commends the Ministry of Health for its dedication to advancing public health and expresses gratitude to UNICEF for its collaboration in facilitating this donation. Together, we reaffirm the power of international solidarity and cooperation in addressing global health challenges and improving the well-being of communities worldwide.