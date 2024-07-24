High Commission of Sri Lanka in UK Participates in Bedford River Festival 2024

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom in collaboration with the Association of Professional Sri Lankans in the UK (APSL) took part in the Bedford River Festival from 20-21 July 2024 by hosting a Sri Lanka Stand featuring Ceylon tea and handcrafts. This is the second time that the High Commission participated in the Bedford River Festival, which is held biannually and attracts over 250,000 visitors.

The opening ceremony of the Stand was held on 20 July and graced by High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama as the Chief Guest. Mrs Deepthi Bogollagama and other distinguished guests, including Vice Lord-Lieutenant Christopher Sharwood-Smith MBE and High Sheriff for BedfordBav Shah, and members of the APSL, Sri Lankan Society Bedfordshire, Sri Lanka Leukaemia Foundation and Sri Lanka Medical and Dentists Association in the UK also participated in the event.

After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, High Commissioner Bogollagama recalled the connections between Bedfordshire and Sri Lanka, and the River Festival.The High Commissioner shared insights into Sri Lanka's rich history in irrigation and waterways, highlighting the parallels and shared heritage between the two countries. He touched upon the current economic progress and stability in Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. High Commissioner Bogollagama outlined that Sri Lanka’s participation in the Bedford River Festival will further boost exports to the UK, particularly Ceylon Tea, as well as investment and tourism., 'In 1961, no other tea was found in the UK; 100% market share was ours, and it is our plantation houses that contributed largely to the British economy. The remains of this legacy are still evident in the city of London, and I invite every one of you to join the High Commission as we organize a Ceylon Tea Track.', he added. High Commissioner Bogollagama also encouraged the Sri Lanka Leukaemia Foundation to enhance its outreach for donations in the UK, especially from UK corporates.

Member of the House of Commons for Bedford and Kempston Mohammad Yasin visited the Sri Lanka Stand and had lengthy discussions with High Commissioner Bogollagama, expressing his support for Sri Lanka. The Mayor of Bedford Tom Wootton, and City Councillor Mohammed Nawaz of Bedford also visited the Sri Lanka Stand and enjoyed Sri Lanka’s hospitality with Ceylon Tea and Sri Lankan cookies.

The other highlights of the stand included a special Ceylon Tea tasting and service conducted by a Professional Tea Taster and Tea Master at the UK Tea Academy Suranga James Perera and Managing Director of PMD Tea UK Ltd. Dananjaya Silva. Ceylon tea brochures were distributed and video visuals were screened to promote high-grown Ceylon loose teas among thousands of visitors to the High Commission stand. Additionally, videos and leaflets highlighting Sri Lanka as an investment destination were displayed. The sale of handcrafted items, particularly Palmyra baskets, donating all proceeds to the Sri Lanka Leukaemia Foundation in the UK.

The festival also featured cultural segments showcasing traditional Sri Lankan dances and drumming, on 20 July both at the Sri Lanka stand and during a 25-minute cultural segment on the main stage of the festival venue. The welcome speech for the opening ceremony was delivered by Minister (Commercial) of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in the United Kingdom Somasena Mahadiulwewa, and the Vote of Thanks was delivered by Third Secretary of the High Commission Seniya Punchinilame. This event was a testament to the efforts of the High Commission of Sri Lanka in London in promoting Sri Lanka’s interests in the UK.