CSSL Launches 42nd National Information Technology Conference (NITC) – 2024

The 42 nd National Information Technology Conference (NITC), themed “Catalyzing a Progressive Future: Towards Society 5.0,” the landmark event in the ICT sector is scheduled to take place from November 12th to 14 th , 2024 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo . This multi-faceted business conference promises to be a hub of innovation and collaboration of the ICT Sector.

The NITC 2024 will feature a series of activities, including the National IT Conference, CSSL Awards, CSSL Colloquium, and the CSSL Digital Investment Summit. The conference will be divided into six tracks, covering areas such as FinTech, eHealth, EduTech, TravelTech, InfoSec and e-Governance. With over 30 high-profile local and international speakers, attendees can expect a wealth of knowledge and insights from industry leaders and practitioners.

One of the highlights of the event will be the CSSL Awards, which recognize significant national contributions by ICT professionals. The prestigious CSSL Elite Awards will be presented during the inauguration ceremony by H.E. the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, rejoicing the achievements of outstanding individuals in the ICT field.

The CSSL Colloquium and CSSL Digital Investment Summit will also play a crucial role in the conference. These sessions will feature more than a dozen product-based research papers, shortlisted through a rigorous selection process. Prominent local innovators will present their findings on the second day of the conference, showcasing the cutting-edge developments in the ICT sector which could be take forward for commercial production.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the CSSLSecretariat, Dr. Ajantha Atukorala, President of the Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL) and Director UCSC conveyed that the CSSL, established in 1976, is the apex body representing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) professionals in Sri Lanka and is a member of the South East Asia Regional Computer Confederation (SEARCC) and the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP). He explained that as a provisional signatory of the Seoul Accord, which is an international accreditation agreement for professional computing and information technology academic degrees, involving countries such as Australia, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, CSSL brings international standards on ICT-related degrees to Sri Lanka. He further stated that CSSL is also an accredited professional body by the International Practice Partnership (IP3) and became the first ICT professional body in South East Asia to achieve the world-renowned IP3 Accreditation and this accreditation underscores CSSL’s commitment to maintaining high standards in the ICT profession and ensuring that Sri Lankan ICT professionals are recognized globally.

Udesh I W Seneviratna, the Conference Chair of the NITC 2024 and Additional Director General (Policy & Development), ITMD of Ministry of Finance, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

“The NITC 2024 is not just a conference; it’s a platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth in the ICT sector which is a need of the hour in reviving the nation’s economy and development. We are excited to bring together the brightest minds to discuss and shape the future of technology,” he stated and emphasized the importance of this event in driving the ICT industry forward. “NITC 2024 is a significant milestone in the journey towards Society 5.0, where technology and society integrate seamlessly to create a more progressive future,” he further remarked.

With a series of prior events leading up to the main conference, NITC 2024 is poised to be a significant milestone in the journey towards Society 5.0. The event aims to create a platform where technology and society integrate seamlessly to foster a more progressive future. The conference which will be held with the National Partnership of the Ministry of Technology, strategic partnership of MasterCard, Diamond partnerships from DMS Software Technologies and South Asian Technologies, Gold Partnerships from Dell, Fortinet, GenNext, Just In Time Group, Millennium IT, Partnership of LEAP and Electronic Partnership of Independent Television Network Sri Lanka will not only provide a space for networking and knowledge sharing but also highlight the latest advancements and research in the ICT sector. Further the event is supported by FITIS, BCS Sri Lanka Chapter, SLASSCOM, ISACA and OPA.

Indika de Zoysa, Treasurer of CSSL and Strategic Advisor of Huaweielaborated that the NITC 2024,under the theme “Catalyzing a Progressive Future: Towards Society 5.0,” is set to be a pivotal event for the ICT community in Sri Lanka and beyond. With its comprehensive agenda, high-profile speakers, and focus on innovation and collaboration, the conference promises to be an invaluable experience for all attendees. The CSSL, with its rich history and commitment to excellence, continues to play a crucial role in advancing the ICT profession in Sri Lanka and ensuring that it meets international standards.



Vice President of CSSL Mr Heshan Karunaratne and Secretary CSSL Dr Amal Ilesinghe, Council Members Dr Shantha Yapa, Lakmal Embuldeniya and Ruwendra Gunasena too were present at the Launch of NITC 2024 along with the representatives of the partner institutions.



