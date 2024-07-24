‘Parlimenthuwe Balahathkaraya’ by Nadira Madugalla brings Parliamentary Tradition and Democratic Heritage Closer to the People – Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the book launch

Nadira Madugalla’s book, ‘Parlimenthuwe Balahathkaraya’ was launched yesterday (23) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake.

‘Parlimenthuwe Balahathkaraya’, the book written by Nadira Madugalla, offers a detailed reflection on Sri Lanka’s parliamentary history, based on her twenty years of experience and knowledge.

Through this book, the author, who has repeatedly sought to uncover facts about Sri Lanka’s Parliament that the media and social media missed, takes yet another step forward.

Nadira Madugalla holds a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Kelaniya and a BA in Journalism and a Diploma in Writing and Mass Communication from the University of Sri Jayawardenepura. She is an experienced journalist across radio, television, and newspapers, with particular expertise in parliamentary affairs. Currently, she serves as the Director (Parliamentary Affairs) in the President’s Media Division.

The first copy of the book was presented by Nadira Madugalla to Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, followed by presentations to other dignitaries, including Ministers.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena remarked that the book ‘Parlimenthuwe Balahathkaraya’ engagingly connects people with the parliamentary tradition and democratic heritage.

He praised author Nadira Madugalla for providing insightful commentary on parliamentary affairs. In his speech, he expressed gratitude for the invitation to the book launch, highlighting the book’s contribution to literature through its creative and linguistic richness.

The work presents historical parliamentary events in Sri Lanka beautifully and offers society a commentary on these affairs. By capturing the diversity and debates of Parliament, the book enriches Sri Lankan literature and advances democratic heritage. The Prime Minister thanked Nadira Madugalla for bringing parliamentary insights closer to the public.

Addressing the gathering Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena explained,

Parliament is an integral part of democracy, representing society worldwide. Citizens use their sovereign power to appoint representatives to Parliament, whose behaviour can vary. For example, Vijayananda Dahanayake once wore an ‘amuda’ to Parliament, while others were expelled for not obeying the Speaker. Until 1987, party-appointed representatives dominated. Afterward, the United National Party government shifted to prioritize people’s sovereign power, raising questions about the system’s effectiveness. This change led to divisions by religion, race, and caste, negatively impacting the nation. The term ‘coercion’ in this book can be interpreted in various ways. Society recalls the forceful events of 1988-89, where lives were lost, but coercion in Parliament is a democratic issue. Nadira Madugalla aims to explain this aspect of parliamentary democracy to the people.

Parliamentarian, Prof. Charithan Herath,

As someone with a keen interest in mass media and parliamentary democracy, delivering the guest lecture here is a great privilege. Most events in this book happened in this country, detailing the forced removal of MPs. It highlights well-meaning politicians who contributed to Sri Lanka after independence. Disobeying the Speaker and being forcibly removed is termed coercion. Figures like Somaweera Chandrasiri, Robert Gunawardena, and Vijayananda Dahanayake are featured, along with left-wing protests. The book discusses impactful bills that led to MPs’ expulsion, such as the 1956 act making Sinhala the official language and acts affecting the Tamil language. These highlight public interest in reading about these Acts, prompting readers to explore the Hansard reports.

In the proportional election system, the issue lies with those seeking votes, not those casting them. A country like Sri Lanka needs this system, with representative, procedural, and associational democracy. Digital media should be emphasized to enhance democracy’s quality. Physical presence alone is insufficient for democratic progress; digital presence is crucial. The book’s insights into democracy will become a social commentary in the future.

Director (Parliamentary Affairs), Nadeera Magugalla;

I believe every citizen has a duty to protect their country, and without fulfilling this duty, our motherland will be insecure. Intimacy and discipline are crucial for this protection.

While there are various political views worldwide, democracy is the most important concept. For any state to be secure, democracy must exist and be felt by its people. Protecting democracy is not just the responsibility of Parliament; it is also a duty for every citizen.

As part of my civic duty, I am releasing my first book, ‘Parlimenthuwe Balahathkaraya’, to help safeguard democracy in our country. This work summarizes over 20 years of experience and knowledge in Parliament as a research book.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Tiran Alles, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Parliamentarians Premnath C. Dolawatte, Eran Wickramaratne, Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Vikum Liyanage and a number of guests were present.