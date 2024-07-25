"I don't have a policy—only a practice, today, a country has come together for that practice- Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment

The waves of those who say we are afraid of elections are like waves on the face; they come and go and break.

"I don't have a policy—only a practise,"

"Today, a country has come together for that practise."

"That day I said that the worker would be remmove. Today, I have come to prepare a program that can eliminate the misguided worker and create a smart worker."

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Mr. Manusha Nanayakkara said that the waves of those who claim we do not hold polls and are afraid of them come, go, and break like waves in the sea. All those who do not want the country to fall again will join hands in Galle.

Joining the Galle district program of the Jayagamu Sri Lanka program today (24), he said that he came to Galle two years ago with no policy, only a practise, and that the entire country has come together for that practise

The minister also said there will start a wave where everyone is united without any division.

The minister also said there will start a wave where everyone is united without any division.

The Minister, who spoke at the Galle Samanala Stadium, further said:

"Thinking about the people, I sent the dollars that were said not to be sent to this country and saluted the migrant workers from my town in Galle. If it wasn't for your strength to build the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe would not have been able to rebuild this country within two years. The history of Galle is written from the Maha Parakumba period to recent history. Even a foreigner cannot go without seeing Galle. We believe that in the Old Testament, Tarshish is the port of Galle, and Galle is such an old trade center.

Galle Fort is a museum without a roof. Galle is associated with Ramayana along with Rumassala. Galle is a district that gave birth to a prime minister. He is our Dahanayake. A From Senarat Paranavitana to champions, there are many historical writers here. Born in Randombe, C.W.W. Kannangara gave free education to the whole country. Those who shout lies in universities today do not know this. Today, the university children took Mahapola scolarship and studied for free because of Mr. Lalith Athulathmudali. Today, the President has given scholarships to school children because he knows the value of free education.

Two years ago I came here and said that I don't have a policy, I only have a practise. Today, the entire country has come together for that solution. Today's policies are not valid. Color, caste, and religion are not valid. They should be. But today, people have started coming together as a solution for the country. We are not only happy to be able to get out of this abyss two years later, but we are also proud as a team. The people of Galle said at that time that this could not be built.

Two years ago, I said on this platform that I would really remooved the workers. If we don't exist, what we mean is to end the system of wearing dirty clothes and being brought to the street every day on May 1 st and create a place where the worker is made, and create a person who is suitable for the modern working world. At that time, we have made the necessary program and created the background to replace the Labour Act with the new Employment Security Act and bring it to Parliament.

The word 'labour' has been removed, and a new ministry is formed, the Ministry of employment. There is no Department of Labour; there is the Department of employment and Security. To make our workers respectable, to sell their labour at the right price instead of selling it cheaply, and to improve their social welfare, we have created this program and implemented it district by district. The twenty-third stage of it is happening today in Galle. Also, those who went to the oversease as unskilled workers, the Foreign Employment Bureau sent the majority of trained workers to train them, and after two years, they made a complete change and made it possible to come to the successful place of working as a worker.

We decided to create 100,000 entrepreneurs to reward and honor the workers who sent dollars to rebuild the fallen country through the banking system. We cannot always send our workers abroad to cover our trade. It cannot be depended on to bring money from them. Those who want to go, go. There should be industries within the country.

*Currently, there are eighty-eight industries in our country that pay EPF and ETF. It is a shameful situation. That is why we have brought five thousand entrepreneurs from Galle, Matara and Hambantotan here. Starting with fifty thousand rupees, we gave one lakh, two and a half lakhs as a grant, strengthened their lives and created one lakh entrepreneurs within the country, just like Korea developed the country that had fallen . They went to the IMF start to rebuilt the economy. Developing this country by joining with other businessmen through thousand thousand entrepreneurs, making it a developed country is not a dream but a reality.

We are also going to gather all these people in the journey that everyone is gathering to call 'Jayagamu Sri Lanka'. Therefore, we provide support to give you strength to start a business from Sri Lanka so that you don't have to go to the abroad again without stopping.

They made demands that the government could not give, went on strike, shouted, brought people to the streets and finally lost their lives in the railway strike and played politics. We are different in that way. Those who try to survive crises cannot survive crises. We have shown that our method is to provide solutions to the crisis. It is not the politics that is divided into party colors, but the solution that the country needs.

We have shown within two years that coming together as a nation is the solution. As a result, we have not only built this country within two years, but we will not do politics today and tomorrow. We remind you that we are only doing a business that builds the country.

Some people say that we won'y to be held a election and we are afraid of waves making these days. We say those waves are like the sea. Wrinkles come, wrinkles go, wrinkles break. We are starting a new wave in Galle today. That is the wave that will be built as a country by joining hands with all of you so that the country does not fall again. It has no color, no party, no caste, caste, religion. All the government officials and politicians come together and start a national movement. Jayagama Sri Lanka is not a dream. If the color parties leave aside the race and caste flower and start with themselves, this Jayagamu Sri Lanka is not a dream, but a reality. Let's start the wave for that from Galle today," said the minister.

