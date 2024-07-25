Weather Forecast

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent in the south-western part of the Island from tomorrow(26th) in the next few days.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in North-western province.

Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.