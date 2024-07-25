Vavuniya Immigration Department's Regional Office Moves to New Building

It is scheduled to shift the Regional Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration situated at No. JC 23, Outer Circle Road, Vavuniya to the building at the location in front of Gamini Vidyalaya, Mannar Road, Vavuniya with effect from Friday, the 16 th of August 2024.

Therefore, the duties of the Regional Office rendered the public services at present at No. JC 23, Outer Circle Road, Vavuniya are to be concluded on Friday, 02nd of August 2024.

Accordingly, members of the public are kindly informed that the public services will not be rendered by the Regional Office at Vavuniya of this Department from 03rd of August 2024 to 15th of August 2024 and action will be taken to commence the public services again by the new Regional office to be located at the above address with effect from 16th of August 2024.