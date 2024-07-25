Ministerial Sub-Committee’s Report on Effective RAMIS System Utilization Presented to the President

The report from the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to investigate and recommend effective utilization of the Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) was recently presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s Office.

Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization, and National Policy, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, issued Cabinet Memorandum No. 24/0696/604/079 on ‘Revenue Administration Management Information System (RAMIS) – Obtaining Maintenance Services’ dated April 8, 2024. This Cabinet Sub-Committee was appointed following the Cabinet’s decision.

The sub-committee, chaired by the Minister of Power and Energy Mr. Kanchana Wijesekera, included Ministers Tiran Alles and Nalin Fernando as members. The Assistant Secretary to the President, Ms. Rasali Wijesuriya, served as the Secretary of the sub-committee.

There was also an Officials’ Committee to assist the aforementioned Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Technology, Dr. Dharmasri Kumaratunge.