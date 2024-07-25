“Urumaya” Program is Apolitical – Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Somaratne Vidanapathirana

Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Somaratne Vidanapathirana stated that the “Urumaya” program, which involves distributing freehold land deeds, is not politically motivated and will continue even during election periods. He added that the goal of providing 2 million freehold land deeds under the “Urumaya” program is expected to be achieved within two years.

Addressing the press briefing titled “Two Years of Progress and Advancement” held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (25th), the Secretary emphasized that over the next two years, the Ministry will be implementing the “Urumaya” program, which is crucial for the people of Sri Lanka as it provides freehold land deeds. This program aims to distribute 2 million land deeds within this period. To date, more than 100,000 applications have been received.

Addressing the media briefing, Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Somaratne Vidanapathirana further explained,

“It should also be noted that the “Urumaya” program operates in several phases, with the first phase currently underway.

This program is entirely apolitical and will continue during election periods without any political interference. The distribution of freehold land deeds follows the same procedural channels as other services provided by the Divisional Secretary. Consequently, the scheduling of elections will not impact the program. The program adheres to election laws, as the land deeds are not distributed on public platforms or with the involvement of politicians during the election period. Additionally, incentives have been approved for government officials to enhance the efficiency of the land deed distribution process.

Land Commissioner General Bandula Jayasinghe,

The ground-breaking “Urumaya” program, introduced over the past two years, is transforming land ownership in Sri Lanka by providing freehold land deeds. This program allows Sri Lankans to enjoy clear and unrestricted land ownership, replacing the previous “Jayabhumi” and “Swarnabhumi” permits with freehold land deeds.

To date, approximately 102,000 applications have been received, with around 20,000 freehold land deeds already issued. By the end of this year, it is anticipated that 50,000 freehold land deeds will be distributed.

Additionally, revisions to the Special Provisions of the Land Act and updates to the long-term leasing system for government land are underway to encourage investment.

Surveyor General W. Sudath L.C.Perera,

Over the past two years, the Survey Department has undertaken extensive work, including highway surveying, creating line drawings for the “Urumaya” program, preparing cadastral maps for the “Bim Saviya” program, and conducting surveys for renewable energy and other power projects. Looking ahead, there are plans to make land-map information available to the public and government and semi-government institutions through a web service (LAS / LISS project).

Since the end of March, the Government Surveyors Association has been engaged in professional action. Efforts have been made at both departmental and ministerial levels to address their demands, although it is clear that not all requests can be fulfilled immediately. Surveyors have been out of work while still receiving pay. On July 24, they were once again urged to cease their professional action and return to work during a discussion led by our Ministry Secretary. We request that they end the strike, resume their duties, and continue their valuable work.

Title Settlement Commissioner General Chandima Sigera,

The primary role of the Department Of Land Title Settlement is to verify and confirm land ownership for the public. To this end, we are implementing the “Bim Saviya Program,” which investigates land rights, confirms clear titles, and issues formal title certificates.

Under the Land Settlement Ordinance, we have successfully settled 70% of the northern and eastern provinces and 99% of the other provinces. Additionally, through the “Bim Saviya” program, we have conducted investigations of private lands, prepared cadastral maps, and issued approximately 1,000,000 Class 1 and 2 title certificates to date.

Land Reforms Commission Chairman Attorney-at-Law Panduka Keerthinanda,

Over the past two years, the Land Reform Commission has catalogued all lands and entered them into a digital data system. Additionally, we have developed a foundational system for processing and managing land deeds based on an updated land registry.

We have also worked on creating a formal system to address existing land cases, including settling disputes, filing lawsuits, and taking legal action against unauthorized possessors.

Among the most significant achievements during this period is the revision of the circular for estimating current land values, which has improved the efficiency of tax revenue collection.

Land Use Policy Planning Department Director General Devika Gunawardena,

The Land Use Policy Planning Department is primarily responsible for developing and implementing National Land Use Plans in line with Sri Lanka’s National Land Use Policy.

Over the past two years, we have completed the National Land Use Survey and compiled data to prepare land use plans at the divisional secretariat level. Additionally, we have developed land use plans for rural and micro catchment areas and launched projects aimed at enhancing the productivity of underutilized agricultural land through soil and water conservation measures. We have also accelerated the delivery of reports on land suitability and organized educational programs for communities and school students on scientific land use planning.