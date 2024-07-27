Tourism Boom May Surpass 2018 Levels, Record Arrival of 1,095,675 Foreign Tourists by July 15, 2024 — Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands

Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Lands, Somarathne Vidanapathirana, stated that 1,095,675 tourists have arrived in Sri Lanka as of July 15, 2024. He expressed optimism that the country could surpass its 2018 tourism peak, achieved post-war, if current trends continue.

Addressing the press briefing titled “Two Years of Progress and Advancement” held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) on 25, Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Land, Somarathne Vidanapathirana further elaborated;

Two years ago, the tourism industry in Sri Lanka was struggling, impacted heavily by the Easter attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic crisis. However, I am pleased to report that the Ministry of Tourism and its affiliated institutions are currently achieving successful results through a coordinated program.

Accordingly, in 2022, 719,978 tourists visited Sri Lanka, and the number rose to 1,487,303 in 2023. By July 15, 2024, Sri Lanka had already welcomed 1,095,675 tourists. This trend suggests that the number of visitors by the end of the year could surpass the totals of the past two years.

The tourism sector in Sri Lanka reached its peak in 2018, with 2,333,796 visitors and USD 4.4 billion in revenue. If the current positive trend continues, the number of foreign tourists and the income generated by the end of 2024 could exceed those of 2018.

H.G. Jayasekara, Deputy Director (Planning) of Department of National Zoological Gardens;

In 2022 and 2023, the total number of local tourists to Sri Lanka’s botanical gardens reached 1,773,048 and 1,925,129, respectively. Among these, foreign tourists numbered 103,322 in 2022 and 227,729 in 2023. Notably, the arrival of local tourists increased by 148% in 2022 and by 9% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, foreign tourist arrivals surged by 461% in 2022 and 120% in 2023.

By June 2024, the botanical gardens welcomed 965,468 local tourists and 183,674 foreign tourists. This represents a 96% increase in foreign tourist visits compared to the same period last year.

Accordingly, the revenue from Sri Lanka’s botanical gardens was Rs.420.02 million in 2022 and rose to Rs.901.1 million in 2023. By June 2024, the gardens had already generated Rs.735.56 million. This marks an increase of 184% in 2022, 115% in 2023, and 133% in 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of the previous years.

P U Rathnayake, Deputy Director General of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA);

In 2018, 2,333,796 tourists have arrived Sri Lanka. Starting in 2023, there has been a significant resurgence in tourist arrivals. By the end of 2023, the number of tourists had increased to 1,487,303. As of July 15, 2024, this number reached 1,095,675, indicating a strong upward trend. Additionally, tourism revenue from January to June 2024 amounted to approximately USD 1,556.64 million.

The Tourism Development Authority is dedicated to promoting sustainable tourism through the development and operation of large-scale resorts. Currently, projects in Kuchchaveli, Kalpitiya, and Dedduwa are ready for promoters.

Future projects open to investors include Kuchchaveli, Kalpitiya, and Yala. By 2024, the authority registered 12,213 service providers, comprising 4,534 tourist accommodations, 4,923 tourist guides, and 2,756 other service providers.

Additionally, registration awareness and mobile programs have been implemented in locations such as Pasikuda, Batticaloa, Kitulgala, Kataragama, Meemure, Ella, Pinnawala, and Galle.

National resorts for local tourists are currently operational in Bandarawela, Kataragama, Anuradhapura, and Nuwara Eliya. Over the past two years, several development projects have been completed, including those at Aluthnuwara, Madunagala, Dunhinda, Rajanawa Falls, Sandathanna Agricultural Project, Gatbaruwa Tourism Centre, and Mount Lavinia Tourist Police Unit.

As of June 2024, the Tourism Development Authority has approved 16 investment projects, totalling 224 approved rooms and an investment of approximately USD 25.39 million. Upcoming plans include developing a marine tourism roadmap, gazetting tourism development areas, creating master zoning plans in collaboration with the Urban Development Authority (UDA), and implementing a micro grid solar energy program to address the energy crisis.

Chalaka D. Gajabahu, Chairman of Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB);

Over the past two years, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau has successfully executed numerous programs. Notably, the “Seeing is Believing” project, launched by the Public Relations

Division, hosted 189 international travel bloggers and communicators, resulting in media coverage valued at over one billion rupees.

The Marketing Division also utilized 15 major travel fairs and 29 road shows, including ITB in Germany, WTM in London, ATM in Dubai, IFTM in France, and SATTE in India, to promote tourism. More than 75 travel agencies and hotel professionals took part in these events. Additionally, a significant special project involved hosting 500 Indian travel agents and 50 Indian journalists at the TAAI (Travel Agents Association of India) conference, held in Sri Lanka for the first time.

We are currently launching a series of global tourism promotion programs, with the first phase focusing on public relations, digital, and social media campaigns in Britain, Germany, France, India, and China.

Inspired by these activities and projects over the past two years, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau introduced a new brand identity in 2023 under the theme “Sri Lanka – You’ll come back for more.” This initiative received significant international acclaim and recognition in 2024.

Shirantha Peiris, Chairman of Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management;

From 2021 to 2023, the Sri Lanka Tourism and Hotel Management Institute trained 5,000, 6,000, and 8,000 students respectively through its courses offered across the country. This year, we aim to direct over 10,000 trainees into the tourism and hospitality industry.

Furthermore, we are collaborating with various institutions to promote our programs both nationally and internationally. Notable national partners include the National School of Business Management, Korea Ceylon Hotel School, the Foreign Employment Bureau, the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs, and Social Empowerment (Department of Probation and Child Care Services), and Gampaha Wickramarachchi Indigenous Medical University.

Internationally, we are collaborating with the University of Salzburg in Austria, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and S4IG (funded by AUSAID). Additionally, we are currently in discussions to facilitate exchanges of employees and students with the International College of Hotel Management in Australia and three major hospitality universities in Malaysia.

Krishantha Fernando, General Manager of Sri Lanka Convention Bureau (SLCB);

Over the past two years, the Marketing Division has achieved several key milestones. Notably, the MICE classification was incorporated into the e-visa application system to better identify MICE tourists, and two successful phases of the MICE Expo were organized in Colombo and Jaffna.

Additionally, several new promotional videos were produced, and a new website for the Sri Lanka Federation Bureau was launched. Efforts in digital and website-based promotions, as well as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), were significantly enhanced.

Other important activities include participating in and representing Sri Lanka at international exhibitions and events such as OTM, SAATE, ATM, BLTM, IMEX, and WTM, organizing familiarization tours to promote MICE, and positioning Sri Lanka as a premier MICE destination.

In 2023, the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau supported numerous international conferences in the medical field. It also provided financial and logistical support for several major international events,

including the Asian and Oceania Intergovernmental Ministerial Meeting, the International Trainers Conference, and the Asia Pacific Regional Ministers and Environmental Authorities Session.