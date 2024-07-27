President Announces Candidacy for the Upcoming Presidential Election

During the “Ekwa Jaya Gamu – Api Galle” public rally held today (27) at the Galle Municipal Council Stadium, President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced for the first time that he will run in the upcoming presidential election and has already deposited the money.

The President highlighted that he has never shied away from challenges and stated that it is his political practice to fulfill his responsibilities quietly. He reaffirmed his commitment to moving the country forward as promised.

The meeting saw attendance from over 50 ministers and members of parliament from various political parties, including the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, as well as former ministers and more than 15,000 residents from the Galle district.

They gathered to learn about the government’s program and the path ahead, vowing to work toward the President’s victory in the presidential election.

In his address, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of adhering to the current program agreed upon with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He asserted that any claims suggesting they are operating outside this framework are false and jeopardize the nation.

The President announced that he is running as an independent candidate in this year’s presidential election. He expressed his goal of uniting the country and urged all politicians to set aside their political differences in order to work together toward building a better Sri Lanka for the youth.

Ministers Ali Sabry P.C., Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, Manusha Nanayakkara; Minister of State Chamara Sampath Dasanayake; Member of Parliament Mahindananda Aluthgamage; Galle District Coordinating Committee Co-Chairman and Galle District Member of Parliament Sampath Athukorala and Member of Parliament Ishaq Rahuman, representing Samagi Jana Balawega, also addressed the public rally.