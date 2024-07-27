July 27, 2024
    Take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the entire country and the smooth conduct of the upcoming presidential election - State Minister Tennakoon

    • On behalf of the President, the State Minister thanked the security chiefs for their efforts to restore national security and the rule of law during the last two years.

    Since the Election Commissioner announced the upcoming presidential election, the State Minister of Defence,  Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, instructed the security chiefs of the country to take measures to ensure the security for the presidential candidates, citizens and the entire country during that period.

    The State Minister instructed the security chiefs when the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Defence met in Parliament yesterday (July 26). Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, and a group of high-ranking officers representing the Tri-Forces, as well as officials from the Ministry of Defence and heads of institutions under its purview, were present at the committee meeting.

    The Minister further requested that all these actions be carried out in a manner that protects the Constitution and citizens' fundamental rights. He added that during the most complex period of the past two years, the ministry had to make critical decisions and it was able to stabilize the country by reaffirming national security and the rule of law.

    Therefore, Minister Tennakoon extended his gratitude to all parties dedicated to the cause on behalf of His Excellency the President and advised the Ministry of Defence and all institutions within its jurisdiction to carry out their duties effectively in the future.

    This committee meeting also examined issues concerning the further strengthening of the armed forces, as well as concerns raised by lawmakers about the Ministry of Defence.

