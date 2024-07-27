NVQSL 3 and 4 exams in Israel to evaluate skills of Sri Lankan caregivers

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel in collaboration with the National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority (NAITA) and the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC), organized the NVQ 3 and 4 levels test, for Sri Lankan caregivers in Israel.

These tests which aim to evaluate the skills of Sri Lankan caregivers in Israel started on 23 July 2024.

Ten senior officials from NAITA and TVEC arrived in Israel from Sri Lanka for this evaluation. 306 Sri Lankan caregivers, both male and female, were registered for the assessment and written test starting from July 23, 2024.

Air tickets, accommodation, per diem for officials, and transport facility for the visiting delegation were arranged by individual applicants’ contributions for the entire programme. The collective programme received nearly 8 million Rupees in contributions from individual applicants.

This programme is being held outside Sri Lanka for the first time. It is the first pilot project conducted by NAITA, TVEC, and the Embassy to test caregiving sector skills.

The Chairman of NAITA Ruchika Amarasekara stated that following the successful project in Israel, the NVQ level certification written and aptitude tests for the hotel and construction sectors will be conducted in other countries that have requested them.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel, Nimal Bandara, staff of the Embassy, officials of NAITA and TVEC, and the members of the Sri Lankan community in Haifa in Israel participated in the opening ceremony.