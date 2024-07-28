July 28, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Strong winds of about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. 

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

