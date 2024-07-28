Weather Forecast

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Strong winds of about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.