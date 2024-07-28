Resolution of IGP Appointment Issue and Election Preparations to be Finalized within a Week

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that the issue regarding the appointment of the Inspector General of Police will be resolved within a week through consultation with the Speaker and the Chief Justice.

The President stated that he is fully committed to holding the presidential election on September 21 and will not consider postponing it beyond that date, as elections are an essential aspect of the people’s sovereignty and must never be violated.

Participating in the ‘Jayagamu Sri Lanka’ Colombo District program held yesterday (27) at the Homagama bus station premises, President Wickremesinghe highlighted that, according to Article 106 of the Constitution, the Election Commission has the authority to conduct an independent and free election in the country. He emphasized that it is everyone’s absolute duty to provide full support for this process.

Addressing the gathering the President further elaborated,

It must be acknowledged that we are here today because of the contributions of migrant workers and the farmers who cultivated the Yala season of 2022 and 2023. Without these two groups, our country would not have advanced as successfully as it has. We all remember the state of the country when we assumed leadership. We are not a one-party government; as President, I formed a new government by bringing everyone together. This government is therefore equipped to accept challenges. With the support of international countries and financial organizations, we began stabilizing the economy of the country. We must not forget the emigrant community that brought in dollars, and for that, so I should thank you.

If we had not advanced the country’s economy in this way, the people would not be enjoying the concessions they have today. We have a responsibility to support workers returning from abroad to start their careers here. It is because of your past service that we can provide such relief to the people today.

We now have the opportunity to emerge from bankruptcy because we have successfully negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), lending countries, and bondholders, completing the debt restructuring process. Following the signing of these agreements, Japan announced that they would resume all previously halted projects in this country with the support of the Japanese government.

We have also reached an agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement major projects, including the development of Trincomalee port. Additionally, the Cabinet has approved several energy projects. Consequently, we are ready to initiate these development activities with Japan and India.

I have also requested that China and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) resume their projects. As a result, the construction sector in this country is making significant progress.

Some people thought we wouldn’t be able to recover as a country, that holding an election would be impossible, and that we would descend into dictatorship. Now, we are holding the election. Some others said I would postpone it, but I was the first to deposit the candidate’s fee to ensure the polls could be held on time.

People ask me what will happen because of this crisis. Last week, a case was filed in the Supreme Court, claiming the system appointed by the Inspector General was wrong. An appeal and a request were submitted to the Supreme Court, as we need its approval according to the constitution. It was stated that the appeal could be made in the traditional way, which is nothing unusual. However, the Supreme Court announced that the Inspector General of Police would be removed from his post and suspended from work, despite there being no facts about it. But when you read it, you’ll understand that the petition presents the facts and that a petition has been submitted to the Supreme Court. The decision about the Inspector General of Police has been based on the pending petition.

The next day, the opposition leader brought up the matter in Parliament. The Speaker was absent that day, but when he returned, the Prime Minister raised the matter again. The Speaker then decided that the Constituent Assembly is part of Parliament, and therefore, the court cannot examine its internal workings. As a result, the Speaker stated that the appointment is lawful.

The Supreme Court says this is illegal and should be banned, while Parliament declares it is legal. With September 21 set as the election date, this situation could become a significant problem.

So, I discussed this with our Venerable Mahanayaka Theros, the Chairman of the Election Commission, and other leaders. They all agreed that we need to find a solution to this issue. We can’t let it collapse like this because it is the people who will be affected.

I view this issue from a different perspective. Rather than focusing on the appointment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or the Constituent Assembly meeting, I refer to Article 4 of the constitution, which states that elections are part of the people’s sovereignty. We must honour this sovereignty. According to Article 106 of the constitution, the Election Commission is empowered to conduct free and independent elections in the country. The period for holding such elections began on July 17. It is our absolute duty to fully support the Election Commission in conducting this free and independent election.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara inquired the Election Commissioner if my photo could be posted on this platform. They requested to remove it. This isn’t a problem for me. We need to have discussions and debates about this. However, the Supreme Court also had a duty to consult the Election Commission on this matter. According to Article 106 of the Constitution, the Election Commission has to request police officers through the Inspector General of Police, not from the DIG. This must come from the Inspector General of Police.

Without an Inspector General of Police, how can we secure the necessary officers? The required number of police officers should be requested this week; if delayed, it will not be possible, and the election cannot be held. Therefore, this issue is very important.

Therefore, it was the Supreme Court’s primary duty to consult the Election Commission on this matter. Likewise, Parliament should have asked the Election Commission about these issues and provided a decision. The failure to do so has created a significant problem. I do not want the election to be postponed, and I am not ready to delay it beyond September 21. I am determined to hold this election as planned. Vote for whomever you prefer; it is not a problem and it’s your right.

We need to stop going to court now and find a solution. We must decide whether to defuse this situation or let it explode. We cannot allow it to blow up. It needs to be dismantled and deactivated piece by piece. Both Parliament and the Supreme Court must act accordingly.

Therefore, I ask that both the Speaker and the Chief Justice discuss and resolve this issue. I spoke to the Speaker in the morning, and he mentioned that he had sent a letter to the Attorney General and said he is ready to talk to the Chief Justice. I will also inform the Chief Justice to discuss this. We must solve this problem within this week.

Under Article 4 of the Constitution, the President is responsible for the country’s security. The Supreme Court punished President Maithripala Sirisena for failing to protect the country. We need the Police to ensure the country’s safety, and the Intelligence Division and the Special Task Force must be operational. What will happen if we lose these capabilities?

A new campaign to combat drugs is scheduled to begin this week, and it should start on time. Therefore, I declare that after discussing with the Speaker and the Chief Justice, this issue will be resolved, and the Election Commission will be able to hold the election on September 21.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena,

Today, the country is experiencing an economic awakening. I am grateful to Labour Minister for initiating such a program during a challenging period. By collaborating with the entire private sector, the minister made a significant contribution to the success of this program.

The situation in the country two years ago speaks for itself, and there is no need to dwell on it. President Ranil Wickremesinghe accepted the challenge of rebuilding the country. He took steps to achieve economic and governmental stability, integrating all sectors. When he took office, businesses were collapsing, but he stabilized the economy by working with the international community.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena,

This program is unique in its implementation across the country. Two years ago, for the first time since independence, the people of this country faced an economic crisis, enduring long queues for fuel and gas. At that time, society was fraught with tension and resentment, primarily due to a shortage of dollars. Although there were some dollars available for importing essential goods, there were not enough to import fuel and gas. The current president secured support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the international community, bringing the country to a point where we can all breathe easier.

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara,

When President Ranil Wickremesinghe took office, the country was facing a severe dollar shortage, and institutions were unable to pay salaries to officials. We appealed to foreign workers and those with work permits abroad to send dollars back home.

It was your children who sent dollars to our country, which is why we recognize their contributions. Out of love for their homeland, they supported us financially. Today marks the 24th event of the “Jayagamu Sri Lanka” program in the Colombo district. The 25th event was planned for the Jaffna district, but it had to be temporarily cancelled due to the election announcement.

We must prepare our children to thrive in the modern world. The Smart Classroom Program was initiated to train their minds for this purpose. We also revised labour laws, enabling many young people in our country to find jobs abroad through the empowerment of foreign work permit holders.

“Jayagamu Sri Lanka” program has significantly benefited the nation. The smart board distribution programs were not politically motivated; they were part of an initiative to help the country’s youth become entrepreneurs. Despite facing various accusations while implementing these programs, we remain committed to serving the people.

State Minister Jagath Pushkumara,

The “Jayagamu Sri Lanka” initiative began its first program in the historic Anuradhapura district. Today, all foreign employment agencies and officials are present here in the Colombo district. You didn’t come seeking jobs today; jobs have found you.

We had to make a strong effort to rebuild the country from the economic crisis it faced. At that time, we couldn’t even find USD 20 million.

We appreciate the contributions of foreign workers. This tribute is well deserved by you as parents.

I would like to thank all the officials and others who helped make this program a success.

Members of Parliament Premanath C. Dolawatta and Yadamini Gunawardena, former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment Ananda Wimalaweera, General Manager of the Foreign Employment Bureau Priyantha Senanayake, along with a group of government officials, Principals, parents, school students, and others attended this event.