State Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed 31st Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya in his address to the 31st Ministerial Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Laos on 27th July called for the Asia Pacific region to concertedly address emerging challenges including security-related aspects of new and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, with a view to taking preventive measures against their misuse.

The State Minister of Foreign Affairs further stated that in addition to sustaining the Asia-Pacific region’s efforts to promote peace, security, and cooperation, the Forum must address challenges to cyber and network security systems and tackle transnational organized crime. He called for decisive action against cybercrime centres and employment rackets taking place in some parts of the region.

This year’s ARF Ministerial meeting attended by 27 ARF members, was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith of Lao PDR, which holds the ASEAN Chairmanship.

Speaking further at the meeting, State Minister Tharaka Balasuriya outlined Sri Lanka’s historical ties with ASEAN countries and the active role in the work of the organization particularly as Co-Chair of several inter sessional processes in the areas of disaster relief, non-proliferation and disarmament. He proposed that ARF also initiates climate justice programs, establish stronger regional mechanisms for disaster relief and response as well as collaborate more intensely to address climate and environmental challenges. Minister Balasuriya also expressed Sri Lanka’s concerns relating to the humanitarian impact of the conflicts in the Middle East as well as in Russia – Ukraine and highlighted the negative consequences on the region and the global economy. State Minister Balasuriya pledged Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to the work of the ARF.

On the sidelines, the State Minister met with several delegations including, the Philippines, China, European Union, Russia, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Laos.

Sri Lanka joined the ARF following its signature of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia in 2007.