Ceylon Tea Time in Havana

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Cuba organized "Ceylon Tea Time" on 23 July 2024 at the Hotel Nacional in Havana with the intention of promoting Sri Lankan tea in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

Cuban government officials, diplomats from the Latin American and Caribbean regions, representatives from the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, directors of leading hotels in Havana, hotel supplier chains, travel agents, Cuban media, and Sri Lankan students studying in Cuba were among the distinguished guests participated in the event.

The guests were welcomed by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Cuba Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne (Retd). While addressing the gathering, the Ambassador briefed on the history of the Ceylon Tea, the tea industry, and the unique global recognition gained by the Ceylon Tea. The Ambassador introduced the seven major tea growing regions and the variations of Sri Lankan tea based on the climatic conditions. He also highlighted the quality maintained by the Sri Lanka Tea Board, which is the central administrative and regulatory authority, adhering to stringent standards that all tea exporters should comply with. Ambassador Ulugetenne extended his profound appreciation to the Sri Lanka Tea Board, Meezan (Apurva) Tea, and Ceylon Heritance, and Hidden Hills Tea Companies for their whole hearted support for the success of the event.

Short video clippings on Ceylon tea that illustrated the Sri Lankan tea industry and the mesmerizing scenery of the tea estates of Sri Lanka were screened. The magnificent performance by Cuban singer Lauria with the famous Sinhalese song “Udarata Kandukara Siriya Paradana” added glamour to the event. The guests were educated on the “Preparation of a good cup of Ceylon tea” with special emphasis on the health benefits by the Embassy staff. The invitees tasted the varieties of Sri Lankan tea from the seven tea growing regions with different aromas.

Each guest was given a complimentary gift pack of tea and information brochures on Sri Lankan tea.

It is firmly believed that "Ceylon Tea Time – Havana" will pave the way for promoting renowned Sri Lankan tea in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.