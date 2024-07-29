Ambassador Ulugetenne calls on the President of Cuba

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Cuba Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne (Retd) met the President of Cuba on 24 July 2024 at the latter's office in Revolutin Square. The meeting was organized to mark the 65 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Cuba.

During the meeting, the President expressed warm greetings for the momentous occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The president further extended his gratitude for the donation of 150 coconut seeds by Sri Lanka and requested the support of Sri Lankan expertise to develop the coconut industry in Cuba.

While recalling the visit of the Sri Lankan President to Cuba for the G77 Summit last year, the President cherished the flourishing friendly relationship between the two countries. He also extended his gratitude to Sri Lanka for the support given in the international fora.

The president assured high-level Cuban representation for the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Hotel Nacional on 06 of August 2024 to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which will be organized by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Havana.

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings from the President and the government of Sri Lanka and expressed his appreciation to the President for the timely medical assistance extended by Cuba during the calamity of the tsunami and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador also expressed his gratitude for the fully funded medical scholarships granted to Sri Lankan students every year by the Cuban government. He further stated that although Sri Lanka and Cuba are geographically far apart, the strong ties that exist between the two countries bridge the two governments and people.

Ambassador Ulugetenne further stated that Sri Lanka is very keen on developing trade relations with Cuba and informed that two investment proposals in the tourism sector have already been submitted to the Cuban authorities by a leading Sri Lankan company.

The Ambassador further informed the President about the meeting he had with CubaPharma, a government pharmaceutical research institution. The Ambassador assured the President that he would make every endeavor to further strengthen trade and bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure.

The meeting between the two dignitaries was very cordial and productive. The Director General and the Director of Bilateral Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba were also present at the meeting.