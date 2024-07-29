Sri Lanka Corps of Agriculture and Livestock Seva Vanitha Branch Distributes Prosthetic Limbs

Following the conceptual layout of the President of Sri Lanka Army Corps of Agriculture and Livestock Seva Vanitha Branch (SLCAL), the donation of prosthetic limbs was held on 28 Jul 2024 at the Cultural Centre – Welikanda.

The event aimed at uplifting the lives of residents from Kokkadichole, Batticaloa, Ampara, Padiyathalawa, Welikanda, Sinhapura, and Punani who had lost their limbs.

A total of 26 residents, including five rehabilitated LTTE cadres, received prosthetic limbs during the programme.

This effort marks a significant step towards enhancing the quality of life for those affected in these areas. Major General Shewantha Kulathunga, Commander of Security Forces (East) and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Agriculture and Livestock, along with Mrs. Varuni Kulathunga ( President of Sri Lanka Army Corps of Agriculture and Livestock Seva Vanitha Branch) graced the event.

Members of “Colombo Friends in Need” and “Royal Club Capital” extended their assistance to make the event successful.