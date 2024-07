The prevailling rainy condition is expected to continue in the south - western part of the island due to the active south - west monsoon.



Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Western anad Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara - Eliya , Galle and Matara Districts.

Strong winds of about (50-55) Kmph can be expected at times over Western slops of the central hills and in Nothern, North- central and North- western provinces and in Trincomalee , Monaragala and Hambanthota Districts.