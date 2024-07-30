Rice and Fishing nets have been donated by the Chinese government

According to the diplomatic level discussions held by the Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardana and Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda during their visits to China, the Chinese Government donated 75000 nets, and the Minister has taken measures to distribute the nets to the Fishing communities in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

It has been decided to provide these nets to the District Assistant Directors of the Department of Fisheries and accordingly, 26700 packs of nets for the Jaffna District, 15100 packs of nets for Trincomalee District, 7800 packs of nets for Mannar District, 9850 packs of nets Batticaloa District, 4650 packs of nets for Mulaitheevu District, 5600 Packs of nets for Kalmunai District and 5300 packs of nets for Kilinochchi District, will be distributed.

These nets have already arrived in Sri Lanka and the transportation of the stock of nets to Northern and Eastern Provinces is being carried out by now. 16200 bags of rice 50 kg each received under the aid of the Chinese Government to encourage the Fishing families in the North and East. Accordingly, the rice will be distributed to 1335 families from Jaffna District, 265 families from Kilinochchi District, 390 families from Mannar District, 233 families from Mullaitheevu District, and 492 families from Batticaloa District, and each family will receive 20 kg of rice.

Minister has instructed the Assistant Directors of the Fisheries Department to distribute the rice through Fishermen’s Societies.

The discussion convened by the Minister in this regard was attended by the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries Mr. Nishantha Wickremasinghe, the Director General of the Fisheries Department Mr. Susantha Kahawaththa, and the Assistant Directors of the fisheries department in Northern and Eastern Provinces.