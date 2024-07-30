Fourth Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs (BNSCs) in Myanmar

The Fourth Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs (BNSCs) and its Preparatory Meeting were held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar from 24-26 July 2024. Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Gen. Kamal Gunaratne represented Sri Lanka in the key meeting held on 26 July 2024 in Nay Pyi Taw.

Union Minister and National Security Advisor of Myanmar General Moe Aung ceremoniously opened the Fourth Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs, held in retreat format. The delegations representing BIMSTEC countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand attended the meetings, where statements were delivered by the National Security Chiefs and Leaders.

The discussions were mainly focused on regional security challenges, maritime security, cyber security, and future directions and initiatives. The progress of the BIMSTEC region on counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) and other developments in the security sector were also taken into account. Sri Lanka requested further and enhanced collaboration between the BIMSTEC countries in these areas.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Gen. Kamal Gunaratne had bilateral meetings with Chairman of the State Administration Council Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and National Security Adviser and Union Minister for the Ministry 1 of the State Administration Council Chairman’s Office Admiral Moe Aung, respectively. Matters of importance to both countries including, cooperation in the defense and maritime sectors and the exchange of delegations and trainee officers were discussed. During the meetings, Gen. Kamal Gunaratne also requested the assistance of the Government of Myanmar in rescuing the remaining 54 Sri Lankans trapped in the Myawaddy area of Myanmar at the moment, while also thanking the earlier assistance provided in this regard by the Government of Myanmar.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar Prabashini Ponnamperuma, after representing Sri Lanka in the Preparatory Meeting, accompanied the Secretary to the Ministry of Defense in the key meeting and bilateral meetings with Wing Commander Nuwan Medagama from the Ministry of Defense of Sri Lanka.