nine-arch bridge and Demodara railway loop will be protected under a new heritage management program.



A memorandum of understanding among the Ministry of Transport and Highways, Urban Development Authority, and the Central Cultural Fund regarding the tourism management project in the area around Ella Nine-Arch Bridge was signed today (29.07.2024) at the Prime Minister's Office under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

For the first time in Sri Lanka, an ambulance service is to be commenced adjoining to a national heritage site. As the second step of this project, it has been proposed to start a tourism management project in connection with Demodara railway station.

The Prime Minister commenting on this occasion stated that he wish to express his gratitude for developing tourism hubs through such projects and working to increase tourist attraction. Pointing out that these creations were appreciated in the field of engineering at that time, the Prime Minister emphasized that while carrying out these projects, the existence and stability of the natural environment should be protected and the heritage of the future generations should also be taken into consideration.

Mr. Bandhula Gunawardena, Minister of Transport, stated that Ella Odyssey, Dunhinda Odyssey and Calypso trains are important steps in this regard. He further stated that the proposal to modernize and develop the railway service, which is very important in connection with these projects, has already been submitted to the President as the Minister of Transport.

Mr. Gamini Ranasinghe, Director General of the Central Cultural Fund, and Mr. S.S. Mudalige, General Manager of Sri Lanka Railway Department signed this agreement.

Minister of Buddha Sasana Vidura Wickramanayake, Member of Parliament Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Transport Ranjith Rubasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana H.M.P.B. Herath and a group of officials from the ministries participated in this event.