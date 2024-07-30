Interim Secretariat for Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism Website Launched

The Interim Secretariat for Truth and Reconciliation Mechanism (ISTRM) launched its official website at the Chamber Hall, Presidential Secretariat on July 18, 2024. Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake was the guest of honour for the web launch.

The ISTRM was established to address the post-conflict grievances of Sri Lankan citizens, aiming to facilitate reconciliation, reparation, and sustainable peace in the country.

This initiative underscores a strong commitment to preventing the recurrence of disharmony and future conflicts among Sri Lanka’s multi-ethnic and diverse communities.

The Commission is mandated to review, consider, and facilitate the implementation of recommendations made by previous commissions related to Sri Lanka’s post-conflict reconciliation efforts, including the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission (LLRC). Findings from the Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation Mechanisms, established in 2006 by the Government of Sri Lanka, will also be taken into account. The ISTRM’s mission is to build the necessary legal and policy framework, operational procedures, and guidelines for the Commission. Its objective is to lay the foundation for a home-grown solution for truth, reconciliation, and national unity.

Currently, the ISTRM is engaging with the public and stakeholders to ensure the Commission is shaped through their participation and consultation. This collaborative approach is essential for creating a transformative mechanism that paves the way for sustainable peace and national unity. Accordingly, several stakeholder consultations have been held throughout the country. These consultations included discussions with divisional secretaries, government officials, heads of provincial councils, representatives of missing persons, ex-military officers, and representatives from civil society organizations to identify key issues and community concerns.

The launch of the ISTRM website marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka’s journey towards reconciliation and national unity, providing a platform for transparent communication and active public engagement in the reconciliation process.