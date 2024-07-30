Anyone who is concerned about the country supports President Ranil Wickremesinghe in this Presidential Election – State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rohana Dissanayake stated that those who prioritize the country over politics will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in this Presidential Election.

The State Minister noted that powerful leaders often emerge during challenging times and emphasized that President Ranil Wickremesinghe has demonstrated strong leadership qualities in guiding the country through its recent severe economic crisis.

State Minister Rohana Dissanayake made this remark during a press conference held today (30) at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), themed “Collective Path to a Stable Country.”

State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rohana Dissanayake, further remarked,

“The economic crisis in 2022 affected everyone, and no leader stepped forward to alleviate the suffering. However, the current President took action to help the people despite holding only one Parliamentary seat. Thanks to his measures, the country’s economy is now recovering. Just as Mr. Mahinda Rajapaksa saved the country from terrorism, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has rescued it from economic turmoil.

Therefore, anyone who prioritizes the country’s welfare over politics will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe. With the support of the people of Matale, I have decided to fulfil my duty by backing President Ranil Wickremesinghe in this election.

It should be noted that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is a party rooted at the village level. I am actively representing the SLPP in the Matale District. As long as I have the support of the people, I will continue to back the President. If that support wanes, I will step down.

Great leaders emerge during challenging times. President Ranil Wickremesinghe demonstrated strong leadership by guiding the country through the recent economic crisis. The country’s current progress is a result of his effective economic management policies.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led Britain to victory in World War II in 1945, was defeated in the subsequent British General Election. Mr. Clement Attlee, who had strengthened the country economically during the war, then, became Prime Minister. A similar situation seems to be unfolding in Sri Lanka, as if history is repeating itself.

In the realm of sports, the current government has made significant strides over the past two years to develop the sport sector in Sri Lanka. An ombudsman has been appointed for sports, and arrangements have been made to provide all necessary facilities to athletes heading to this year’s Olympics. Additionally, both hockey stadiums in Sri Lanka have been renovated and are set to reopen on the 15th of next month. The President’s commitment to allocating financial resources for sports development, even during economic difficulties, is greatly appreciated.