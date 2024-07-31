Weather Forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale district.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and inBatticaloa districts in the evening or night.
Strong winds of about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.