July 31, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale district.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and inBatticaloa districts in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about (50-55) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

