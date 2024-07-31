Youth Organizations, Including Girl Guides, Strengthened to Boost National Progress

President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his commitment to enhancing youth organizations, including the Girl Guide Association, Scout Association, Cadet Corps, and Youth Corps, in every aspect. His objective is to foster substantial contributions from young people towards the country’s future.

The President highlighted that the government has already allocated the necessary funds for youth programs. As the country’s economy strengthens, the President plans to allocate any remaining funds towards further supporting the youth.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe made these remarks during the President’s Guide Award Ceremony 2022/2023 held today (31) at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo, where he presented the President’s Awards to the members of the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association.

The President also announced that necessary support will be provided to increase the membership of the Girl Guides Association from 75,000 to 150,000.

He emphasized that youth organizations, including the Girl Guides Association, Scout Association, Cadet Corps and Youth Corps, can play a significant role in contributing to drug prevention programs.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe presided over the presentation of President’s Guide Awards to 2,000 young talents.

Dr.Shanti Wilson, President of the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association, presented a special souvenir to President Wickremesinghe.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe addressing the gathering further stated,

“I have a strong understanding of Guiding, with several family members who have been actively involved in the Association. We need to continue developing the Girl Guides Association. A request has been made for a new building for the Girl Guide Association, and steps will be taken to address this need. The government has allocated funds for the Girl Guide Association, Scout Association, the Cadet Corps and Youth Corps, and additional funding for other organizations is anticipated. It is hoped that the government will allocate separate funds for the implementation of various associations.

The government’s ability to allocate funds comes from the improved financial situation of the government. When I took office, the government had no money. We have now overcome those difficult times. We have stopped funding loss-making state corporations and have also halted taking foreign loans. The debt we owe has decreased significantly, leaving the government with some available funds. I intend to use this money to support the youth.

Currently, a comprehensive education program is being developed, which will require significant funding in the coming years. We also plan to allocate the necessary resources and funding for the health sector.

Education should not be limited to textbooks. Children need new opportunities to advance, and we will invest in those opportunities. We aim to develop the Girl Guide Association in all aspects, increasing its membership from 75,000 to 150,000. The government is committed to providing the necessary support.

These organizations can achieve great things. Discussions with the anti-narcotics committee highlighted the need for more scouting and guiding associations and cadet corps in schools, which can greatly contribute to the anti-narcotics program.

Furthermore, the government is prepared to provide support to establish scout and Guides camps at the district and national levels. I urge you to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to implement these programs.”

Present at this event were Secretary of the Ministry of Education Thilaka Jayasundara, the President of the Sri Lanka Girl Guides Association Dr. Shanti Wilson, Chief Commissioner of the Association Kusantha Herat and the International Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Scout Association Janaprith Fernando.