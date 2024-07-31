Former Provincial Council Representatives from SLPP and UNP Pledge Support for President’s Victory

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced his candidacy as an independent in the upcoming presidential election, emphasizing his commitment to advancing the country with a fresh vision and unbiased program. He plans to delegate responsibilities to all 10 governing bodies, including the 9 provincial governments and the central government, to carry out his initiatives.

He made these remarks during a meeting at the Waters Edge hotel, Battaramulla with former Provincial Council representatives from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the United National Party (UNP).

Former Chief Minister of the Western Province, Isuru Devapriya, proposed that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s victory in the upcoming presidential election should be regarded as a significant achievement. This proposal was supported by 116 former provincial council representatives, including T.M.R. Siripala, who affirmed it with their endorsement.

The President further emphasized the importance of safeguarding and advancing the country’s growing economy. He asserted that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) must remain intact; highlighting that it is everyone’s responsibility to continue working toward economic progress, even during elections.

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe strongly condemned the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and urged the government to take necessary measures to mitigate potential economic impacts arising from developments in Iran, the Middle East, and other regions. He assured that these precautions would be implemented.

Addressing the gathering President Ranil Wickremesinghe further elaborated,

“I thank everyone who has spoken on my behalf and come here to support me. We all came together in July 2022, a time when we lost our homes and many believed the country had no future. Some doubted whether it was possible to move the country forward and questioned why I took over this government. I told them I believed in the country’s potential for recovery. When asked about the experience of the SLPP members, I said that I can’t create new people unless I work with the existing ones, so we should continue this journey. Now, they say that I have a strong team.

Together with ministers, MPs, provincial councils, and local bodies, we first established stability in the country. There was great fear back then, with MPs being attacked in the streets, and we faced a dire situation. We have now taken steps to return the country to normalcy and free it from bankruptcy. Our work cannot end here. We must adhere to the IMF agreement, as breaking it would send us back into crisis.

They provide us with financial support under specific terms, which we have accepted and must follow. Currently, we have funds available only until December. We need to sign another agreement with the IMF in January to receive funds by January or February. If we start renegotiating now, it could take about a year to finalize, and we cannot continue without funding. Therefore, we must decide to accept the funds and proceed with the program.

Additionally, we need to address the challenges faced by young people by creating job opportunities, eliminating poverty, and developing the country. To achieve these goals, I am establishing 10 governments: 9 provincial governments and the central government, each with specific responsibilities.

I am running for the presidential election as an independent candidate because the country needs a fresh perspective and a new, unbiased program to move forward. Let’s embark on this journey together and advance collectively.

In 2022, the majority of the SLPP decided to support me, a decision that was crucial for the country’s current situation. I especially thank former President Mahinda Rajapaksa for making that decision, which helped save the country. Now, we need to move forward without dividing parties, preserving them as much as possible.

There are significant global issues today. The killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran this morning is something I strongly condemn. It was wrong and could have prevented a solution to the Gaza conflict. This action is likely to escalate problems in the Middle East again, which I do not support. As a nation, we must always uphold the right to life.

This international issue has led to other challenges. If a war breaks out, what will happen to fuel prices? If any issues arise, we might need to bring back everyone in the Middle East to Sri Lanka, similar to what we faced when Kuwait was invaded in 1991. This would result in a loss of revenue for the country, making it difficult for the emerging Sri Lanka to handle such a situation.

I instructed the foreign minister to engage with their counterparts from other countries to discuss a joint program to manage this situation. Our focus should be on these activities. Our speaker is currently in Tehran, and we are working to bring him back as soon as possible.

We must prepare for this situation now. To this end, a committee has been established under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Power and Energy, and the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment. Additionally, a committee composed of officials from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Power and Energy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been appointed under the chairmanship of the National Security Adviser to assess the potential economic consequences.

The government is taking proactive measures to address any situation that may arise. There is no benefit in merely shouting from the stage; we must protect the economy and move forward. International agreements cannot be abandoned; they must be upheld and advanced. Even if elections are held, it is our responsibility to continue this work.

Provincial council elections are scheduled to take place after the parliamentary elections. I hope to conduct these elections under the 1988 system. I discussed this with MP Sumanthiran yesterday, and he is in agreement. We need to ensure greater representation of women and youth in these elections. Additionally, a Member of Parliament can run for a position in the Provincial Councils while retaining their current role. We must all work together as a government.

In addition to the President and Prime Minister, there is a committee of chief finance ministers under the government.

We are also proposing the creation of a Rajya Sabha, which would include the President, Prime Minister, party leaders, and chief ministers. As of 2017, the Chief Ministers of seven provinces are working according to the recommendations from the Constitutional Council report. The Tamil parties have also expressed their support. We have agreed to discuss police powers at a later stage, but we will proceed with the implementation of these activities now. There are significant areas of work, such as agriculture modernization, school education, and tourism responsibilities that should be entrusted to the provincial councils. We are committed to preparing for these changes and advancing the country with these 10 governing bodies.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse,

I served on the provincial council for twenty years, and our role is well-recognized. Provincial council representatives are dedicated to working with public consciousness.

Our contribution to strengthening the political machinery for the upcoming presidential election is crucial. Currently, the provincial council system feels disconnected from the people and is often perceived as ineffective. However, through the provincial council, we were able to make significant contributions to the public. Therefore, it is essential to restore the provincial council system in our country.

I had a brief working relationship with the current president, during which we gained confidence in his leadership. He provided strong support during critical moments in Parliament.

As a public representative of the Hambantota district, I worked with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Nevertheless, we must be sensitive to the needs of our country. It is important for everyone to support efforts to change the existing political culture and advance the country.

State Minister Shehan Semasinghe,

This moment marks a historic juncture for our country. Today, we have a diverse group of public representatives present, including members from the SLPP, the UNP, the SLFP and various independent groups.

During the crisis, President Ranil Wickremesinghe demonstrated an unexpected capacity to lead and develop the country. He steered the country in the right direction, stabilizing an unstable government mechanism and creating an environment where everyone could thrive within two years.

As we approach September 21, we must consider whether we want to risk destabilizing the country again or make a decisive choice to ensure stability. President Ranil Wickremesinghe is the only leader who can guide our country forward. In the upcoming presidential election, let us unite to secure his victory for the future of our country.

State Minister Janaka Wakkumbura,

Thank you all for coming on such short notice. At that time, it was nearly impossible to even step outside to cast a vote.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe embraced this challenge and delivered exceptional service to the people of this country within just two years. Under his leadership, we were able to rectify the errors of the past.

He safeguarded our democracy and restored the nation. Today, not just the President, but we too can effectively connect with the people. It is crucial for everyone to support him for a victory in the upcoming presidential election.

MP Wajira Abeywardana,

This is a historic moment. The provincial council system had a troubled history, but eventually, it evolved into a system that greatly benefited the public.

Today, we are joined by several influential national figures for this significant occasion. Although history did not allow us to elect our leader as president in the past, you all came together to make President Ranil Wickremesinghe the eighth Executive President.

You placed your trust in Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, and your belief in him has been unwavering. He alone did not guide the country onto the right path; your support played a crucial role.

Public representatives with varying political views are here today. However, we must unite for the benefit of the people.

There is no alternative path for our country. Traditional politics is no longer effective, and the era of misleading advertisements at road junctions is over. The only way forward is the path led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

MPs Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, State Minister D.B. Herath, Advisor to the President on Parliamentary Affairs Ashu Marasinghe, as well as former Chief Ministers, previous provincial council representatives, and a large number of people were present at the event.