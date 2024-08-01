Weather Forecast

August 01, 2024
    Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Matale district.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Badulla, Ampara and in Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee, Monaragala and Hambantota districts. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island.

