    Saudi Arabia ranked as 3rd potential tourism market for Sri Lanka in June 2024

    Saudi Arabia was ranked as the 3rd potential market for Sri Lankan tourism in June 2024 and the 23rd source market for tourists visiting Sri Lanka during the same period, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

    The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh, in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (STPB), organized the participation of eighteen Sri Lankan destination management companies (DMC), hotels, and Sri Lankan Airlines in the Travel Fair 2024 held at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center recently.

    The fair aimed to facilitate networking among tour and travel operators. Sri Lanka’s participation in the Riyadh Travel Fair significantly enhanced its reputation as a preferred destination for Arab tourists.

    Sri Lanka has set an ambitious goal of attracting five million tourists by 2026,   focusing on high-end tourists, particularly from Middle Eastern countries. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emerged as a key market for Sri Lankan tourism due to the high daily expenditure of its visitors.

