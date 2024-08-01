Navy designs medical grade RO plant for Hemodialysis Unit at Teaching Hospital - Ratnapura

As part of the Naval Social Responsibility (NSR) project, a medical grade Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant designed for the Hemodialysis Unit at Teaching Hospital – Ratnapura was declared open on 31 st July 2024.

Sri Lanka Navy is passionately into this magnanimous project under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. Accordingly, the twenty-ninth (29th) medical-grade RO plants developed by this project can simultaneously provide hemodialysis treatment to 15 kidney patients, as well as 20 patients with slight adjustments.

The occasion was also attended by Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Senior Coordinator Naval Social Responsibility project, Commander Buddhika Randimal, Director Teaching Hospital – Ratnapura, Dr. Dhammika Alahapperuma, hospital staff and a group of naval personnel from the NSR project.