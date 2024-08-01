Deadline to Contribute to “Gaza Children’s Fund” Ends on July 31

The opportunity to contribute to the “Children of Gaza Fund,” established by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to provide for children displaced by the military situation in the Gaza Strip, ended on 31 July 2024.

Following President Wickremesinghe’s request for contributions during Ramadan, a large number of people across the island, regardless of caste or religion, generously supported the fund. Due to popular demand, the contribution period was extended until 31 May 2024.

Despite the official end date, donations have continued to be received. The Presidential Secretariat requests that no further money be credited to this fund. Any deposits made directly to the official bank account of the President’s Office after 31 July 2024 will be redirected to the President’s Fund for social care programmes.

In the first phase, President Wickremesinghe handed over one million US dollars from ministry and government institution allocations, originally intended for the Iftar celebration, to the Palestinian government via the United Nations. All donations received by 31 July 2024 will also be delivered accordingly.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the President’s Office express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this fund.