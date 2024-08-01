President’s Fund Scholarship August Instalment Transferred Directly to Recipients’ Accounts Today (1)

Under the President’s Fund Scholarship Programme, scholarship instalments for August 2024 have been directly credited to the bank accounts of eligible recipients today, 1 August 2024.

A short message (SMS) has been sent to all scholarship recipients notifying them of the transfer.

The 17th instalment of the monthly scholarship of Rs. 6,000 for 3,000 students who passed the 2022/2023 O-Level examination and are preparing for the A-Level examination has been credited. Additionally, the 6th instalment of the same amount for another 6,000 students who passed the 2023/2024 O-Level examinations and are preparing for the A-Level examination has also been deposited.

The 5th instalment of Rs. 3,000 per month for 100,000 students in Grades 1 to 11 has been transferred, as well as the 4th instalment of Rs. 6,000 per month for 500 students studying at Pirivenas and Seela Matha educational institutions, who are either preparing for the Pracheena exams or the A-Level exams. Furthermore, the 4th instalment of Rs. 3,000 per month for 3,000 students in Grades 1 to 11 at these institutions has also been credited.

Efforts are underway to ensure that payments are made to students who are qualified but whose applications were delayed. The outstanding instalments for August 2024 will be included in the upcoming payments.

In total, over Rs. 5 billion will be disbursed to approximately 116,000 students under these scholarship programmes.

Any students who have not yet received their scholarships due to application delays or banking issues will receive their payments during August 2024. Detailed information will be available on the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund at www.facebook.com/president.fund.