If the situation in the Middle East intensifies, steps are being taken to address it – Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry PC said today (01) that President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s decision to set up three special committees as a proactive measure to address potential crises in the Middle East is highly timely.

The Minister highlighted that while international events are uncontrollable; waiting for a country to collapse is not an option. He assured that steps have been taken to handle any emerging situation.

Minister Ali Sabry made these remarks at a press conference today (01) at the Presidential Media Center, themed ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

He underscored that President Wickremesinghe’s forward-thinking decisions have ensured Sri Lanka’s economic stability, preventing it from becoming another Venezuela. He urged everyone to set aside party politics and support the President’s efforts to rebuild the country.

Mr. Ali Sabry further stated;

Over the past two years, our country has faced numerous international challenges. The initial challenge was securing the support of our creditor nations, including the Paris Club, for joining the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Coordinating with various countries proved to be a complex task, but we successfully garnered their support for debt restructuring—a significant achievement in our foreign policy. This success is largely due to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s expertise in managing international relations.

Recent visits to Japan, Singapore, Romania, and Poland have also been highly successful. These trips addressed many longstanding issues and facilitated the resumption of 13 suspended projects by Japan, worth $1.1 billion. Additionally, discussions with Singapore focused on investments, while talks with Romania aimed at creating new job opportunities. We also engaged in discussions with Poland regarding the establishment of an embassy.

These accomplishments are a testament to President Wickremesinghe’s visionary leadership. His ability to navigate both Eastern and Western nations effectively has been instrumental in achieving these outcomes.