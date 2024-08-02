August 02, 2024
    August 02, 2024
    For all government pensioners from next coming September Rs. 3000, as interim payment - Minister of State for Finance Dr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya

    State Minister for Finance Dr.Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that steps have been taken to provide an interim allowance of Rs 5,500 to all pensioners in government service, adding Rs 3,000 to the current allowance of Rs 2,500.


    According to the instructions of His Excellency the President, The minister further mentioned that an expert committee headed by Mr. U. R. Seneviratne was recently appointed and based on the reviews, they will provide this interim allowance to the retired public servants, til the revised salary structure is implemented from 2025.
    The minister pointed out that there are currently around 7 lakh government pensioners receiving pension and accordingly the government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 8.4 billion to provide this interim payment in 2024.
    The minister also said that the move was taken as a quick short-term solution by the government considering the financial constraints that retired civil servants are currently facing despite the challenges in debt management.
    Meanwhile, a special meeting was held between Minister Siambalapitiya and officials of the Joint National Organization of Government Pensioners this morning (02) and a discussion was also held regarding increasing the interest rate of senior citizens by eliminating pension discrepancies.

