High Commissioner Sumangala Dias Meets with Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KLSICCI)

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Malaysia Air Chief Marshal (Rtd.) Sumangala Dias engaged in a productive meeting with the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KLSICCI) at the High Commission resently.

The meeting was held with the participation of President Nivas Ragavan and other key office bearers of the KLSICCI, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral trade, investment, tourism, and employment opportunities for Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Sumangala Dias emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address the current trade imbalance. He highlighted the need to bolster Sri Lankan exports to Malaysia and to promote Sri Lanka as a significant outbound tourism destination for Malaysians. Mr. Ragavan expressed the Chamber's commitment to facilitating connections between Sri Lankan retail businesses and the Malaysian market.

The High Commissioner discussed plans to disseminate information on the Ramayana Trail, spiritual tourism to Sri Lanka and connecting cultural bonds through people-to people contacts. Further, the High Commissioner briefed the delegation on the investment opportunities available for Malaysian investors in the Colombo Port City project. The KLSICCI expressed a keen interest in organizing a business delegation to Sri Lanka in the future to explore these opportunities and further integrate Sri Lankan products into the Malaysian market.

This meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening the economic and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Malaysia, fostering mutual bilateral growth and development.