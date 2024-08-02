To fully address the water problem in the north, the “River for Jaffna” project will commence immediately

President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared the immediate initiation of the “River for Jaffna” project, which is designed to provide a comprehensive solution to the water scarcity issues in the northern region of Sri Lanka.

The President made these remarks while attending the opening of the Thalaiyady Seawater Desalination Plant, part of the Jaffna-Kilinochchi Water Supply Project, this morning (02).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated that it has been 15 years since the end of the civil war in the north. He emphasized the need for everyone to continue working together on development and expressed his goal to transform the north into a developed province within the next 5-10 years.

The Thalaiyady Sea Water Desalination Plant, part of the Jaffna-Kilinochchi Water Supply Project, is managed by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board under the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Sri Lanka.

To address the drinking water needs of Jaffna and Kilinochchi, the Government of Sri Lanka launched the Jaffna-Kilinochchi District Water Supply and Sanitation Project (JKWSSP) in 2011 with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the French Development Bank (AFD).

Currently, there are 2.5 million water connections nationwide, and the Water Supply and Sanitation Project aims to add 60,000 new connections.

The main objective of the project is to provide safe drinking water to 300,000 people and improve sanitation facilities for 80,000 people in the Jaffna and Kilinochchi districts of Sri Lanka’s Northern Province.

In 2017, the Asian Development Bank signed a contract for the construction of the desalination plant. To date, the project has completed the construction of 20 elevated water tanks, 186 km of water transmission pipelines, and 382 km of water distribution pipelines.

The contract for the desalination plant was awarded in January 2021. The total cost of the project is USD 266 million, and the Jaffna-Kilinochchi District Water Supply and Sanitation Project is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further commented,

This water purification plant will serve as the primary facility of its kind in Sri Lanka. I want to express my gratitude to the local residents who provided the land for its construction. A request has been made to establish a separate Grama Niladhari Division for this village, and I will recommend this to the governor to address this request.

The establishment of this water purification plant will significantly resolve the drinking water issues in Jaffna. We also intend to commence work on the Paliaru Reservoir to provide water to the Pooneryn area, in the future.

I have also decided to launch a “River for Jaffna” program. Once both this purification plant and this program are fully implemented, the water problem in Jaffna will be completely resolved. This will help restore the Vadamarachchi area to its former lush state.

To manage the costs of this drinking water, we plan to reduce expenses through solar energy projects. Additionally, we are introducing Drip Irrigation Systems to promote modern agriculture in the area. As we invest in water, it is essential to maximize the benefits we derive from it. These initiatives aim to further strengthen the local economy.

We are also planning to renovate the port of Kankesanthurai in collaboration with India. An investment zone will be established at the site of the former cement factory. Additionally, the development of Palali will enhance tourism opportunities. This area has significant potential for producing wind and solar energy, which can generate substantial income. As a result, Jaffna is expected to become a developed area within the next 5-10 years.

The government is not focusing on establishing universities in Jaffna because the provincial council has the capability to set up two or three universities there. It has been around 20 years since the end of the war, and it is now time for us to unite in our efforts for development.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Asian Development Bank for their support in providing this water purification plant. Even during our financial crisis, they continued their assistance. We have now signed agreements with our Official Creditors Committee and the China Exim Bank, and we have also reached an agreement with the bondholders. With these agreements in place, we are receiving support from these nations. Japan has committed to resuming projects that were previously halted in our country, and development efforts in other countries are also progressing.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I have taken the necessary steps to implement the agreements we reached, and the signing of these agreements is currently underway. We are collaborating with Amul to enhance liquid milk production. We should focus on increasing the country’s income and continue this program. This will help improve the economy and transform Jaffna into a major economic hub.

I would like to express my gratitude to Jeevan Thondaman for his special interest and efforts in this initiative. We are collaborating with the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development to establish new villages in the hill country. These plantation communities are being relocated and developed into villages.

Jeevan Thondaman, Minister for Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development,

Access to drinking water is a fundamental right, and the government is committed to ensuring it is available to all citizens. When this project began, the high cost was a significant challenge, but we embraced it to meet the drinking water needs of our people. When the president assumed office, only 5% of the Northern Province’s drinking water needs were being met. Starting today, this will increase to 40%. Although some villages were initially reluctant to provide land for this project, I want to thank the people of Thalaiyady village for their willingness to do so.

Douglas Devananda Minister of Fisheries,

The Tamil people have various needs: a need for development, a need for rights, and a need for drinking water. The president is addressing these needs. Today, efforts are being made to ensure the people of the North have access to drinking water. I encourage the people of this province to continue engaging in dialogue with the president to secure their rights.

Governor of the Northern Province, Mrs. P. S. M. Charles,

This monumental project in the Northern Province was established and achieved thanks to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s efforts. Initiated in 2015 with the aim of restructuring and securing additional financing during his tenure as Prime Minister, the project saw further progress in 2017 when an agreement for additional financing was signed with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This agreement facilitated the implementation of the Desalination Plant, including its construction and operation for five years, and covered the project’s cost overrun.

As a result of your commitment, 300,000 people in the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts now have access to safe drinking water after a long period of suffering. Additionally, sanitation for 80,000 people in Jaffna City has improved, and the agriculture sector in the Northern Province has benefited significantly. Thank you once again Sir for your dedication and hard work.

State Ministers Dr. Suren Raghavan, K. Kader Masthan, MPs Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Angajan Ramanathan, Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and a number of guests were also in attendance at the event.