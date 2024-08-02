Press Release : Sinking of an Indian Trawler while poaching in Northern waters of Sri Lanka

Having spotted Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna, the Sri Lanka Navy deployed its craft in the dark hours of 31st July 2024 to prevent poaching by those trawlers.

During Navy’s efforts to seize some of the Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the trawlers attempted to evade the Navy with aggressive manoeuvres, defying Navy’s orders. During this incident, a trawler continued on its course after colliding with a naval craft. Moments later, the Navy observed the trawler capsizing and sinking.

Responding swiftly, the Sri Lanka Navy launched a search and rescue operation for four (04) Indian fishermen. The Navy tossed lifesaving gear to the sinking trawler and successfully rescued (03) three fishermen. Of the three (03) fishermen rescued, one (01) was in critical condition and was admitted to the nearest Punguduthivu Hospital in Jaffna for treatment. However, hospital authorities have confirmed that the fisherman was deceased upon admission.

Amidst rough seas and strong winds, the other fisherman, who was floating with a lifebelt, disappeared into the sea before the naval craft could rescue him. The Navy continues the search and rescue operation off Delft Island to locate the missing fisherman (01). The operation has been joined by Indian Coast Guard craft as well.

Meanwhile, the other two (02) fishermen rescued by the Navy are in good health. Those two (02) fishermen, along with the deceased, will be handed over to the Indian authorities.