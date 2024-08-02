Novel Youth Employment Initiative to Launch Next Year

President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that a program to provide jobs for young people will commence next year, aiming to create new employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

He noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic collapse, it had been impossible to offer jobs to Sri Lankan youth over the past four years. However, with the country’s recovery from bankruptcy, there is now an opportunity to advance by implementing initiatives to generate new job opportunities.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks at a youth meeting titled “A Journey to a Bright Future” held today (02) at the Valampuri Hotel in Jaffna. A large number of youths were attend at the event.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further emphasized that the government has always kept the aspirations of the youth in mind.

He stated that, despite financial challenges, funds have been allocated this year to fill teacher vacancies, and he promised even more funding next year for teacher recruitment. The President also highlighted the introduction of a subsidized loan system for young people interested in self-employment, and he mentioned plans to involve youth in the agricultural modernization program.

While responding some of the questions raised by the young attendees, he provided positive answers and took the opportunity to gather their input and engage in a friendly conversation.

In response to a question from a youth, President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he will urge the private sector to hire for jobs without requiring prior experience in the future.

Governor of the Northern Province P. S. M. Charles, State Ministers Dr. Suren Raghavan, K. Kader Masthan, MP Angajan Ramanathan, , Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake, Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran and number of guests were also attend at the event.