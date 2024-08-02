Children of the Social Sculptors Association meet with Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana- the Speaker

Children of the Social Sculptors Association recently met the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker at Parliament. Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the Secretary General of the Parliament was also present at this event held.

The Social Sculptors Association has established Children's Shadow Regional Councils based on the theme of the ‘Nascent of Democracy’ and these Children's Shadow Regional Councils are made up of children ranging from ages 11 to 15-year-old girls spread across 57 villages in 10 districts of Sri Lanka. So far, 19 children's shadow local councils have been established in the 10 districts.

The children who were present had the opportunity to directly present their concerns in their areas to the Speaker. The Speaker provided answers to the concerns put forth by the children and reassured that these concerns will be further looked into and referred to the relevant institutions for the purpose of undertaking the necessary measures. Furthermore, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, the Secretary General of the Parliament conducted an informative session regarding the Parliamentary process.

The children who participated in this event had the opportunity to obtain the necessary knowledge by engaging in an observation tour of the Parliament. Director Legislative Servises / Director Communication (Acting) M. Mr. Jayalath Perera, and a group from the Social Sculptors Association were present at the program held.