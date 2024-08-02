Parliament to convene from August 6th to 9th

The Parliament is scheduled to convene from the 6th to the 9th. The business for the week was decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.

Accordingly, on Tuesday, the 06th time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the failure of the levee barrier along the Nilwala River by the Opposition will be taken up from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the 07th time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the Adjournment Debate on the Mid – Year Fiscal Position Report – 2024 (by the Government will be taken up from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

On Thursday, the 08th time has been allotted from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, the Second Reading of Two Medical (Amendment) Bills have been scheduled from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., Questions at the Adjournment Time have been scheduled to be taken up.

Friday, the 09th has been allotted for the Votes of Condolence on the late Hon. Ronnie De Mel, ex-M.P and Minister. Accordingly, the Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided to allot time from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. to offer condolences to the former minister.