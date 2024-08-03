August 03, 2024
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    Weather Forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. 

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Matale districts. 

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Eastern and Uva provinces in the evening or night.

    Strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times elsewhere of the island

