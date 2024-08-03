President attends religious observances at Sri Naga Vihara, Jaffna

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently in Jaffna, visited Sri Naga Viharaya, Jaffna on 02nd and received blessings by participating in religious observances.

Upon arriving at the sacred site, the President first visited the Buddha Shrine and performed religious rites. He then met with the Chief Incumbent of Sri Naga Viharaya, Venerable Meegahajandure Sirivimala Nayaka Thero, and engaged in a cordial conversation.

Chairman of the “Buddhist Hindu Religious Forum” Dr. M. Morgan, welcomed the President on behalf of the organization.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with Ashramadipati Sri Somasundaram of Nallai Adeena and received his blessings.

President Wickremesinghe also visited the official residence of the Bishop of Jaffna, where he met with the Bishop Rev. Father Justin Gnanapragasam and had a brief discussion.

Northern Province Governor P.S.M. Charles, the Chief of Presidential Staff and the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka and other officials were also present at the occasions.