New recruits to Sri Lanka Foreign Service to attend programme at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 2 nd Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane introduced the participants for the “1 st Special Course for Diplomats and Officers from Sri Lanka” to Deputy High Commissioner of India Dr. Satyanjal Pandey and other High Commission officials.

The customized short-term training programme, intended for the latest batch of Sri Lanka Foreign Service (SLFS) officers, is offered by the Government of India. This is the first tailor-made course for Sri Lankan diplomats to be held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi.

Deputy High Commissioner Pandey briefed the prospective course participants on the proposed programme and other arrangements.

An initial batch of 10 new SLFS recruits as well as other officials from government agencies will attend this course from 05 -13 August 2024 in New Delhi.