The President meets with the staff of ‘Udayan’ Newspaper

President Ranil Wickremesinghe acknowledged the need for a permanent solution to the ethnic issue.

However, he emphasized that, at this time, it is crucial for all Sri Lankans to unite in the effort to build the country, setting aside racial and religious differences.

The President made this remark during a meeting with the staff of the ‘Udayan’ newspaper yesterday (03) in Jaffna. Several other journalists from the province were also present on the occasion.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, during his visit to Jaffna, attended a meeting where he was respectfully received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Udayan Newspaper and Member of Parliament E. Saravanabhavan, along with Chief Editor Mr. T. Prabhakaran and other staff members.

The President engaged in a friendly conversation with the journalists and provided positive responses to some of their questions.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe highlighted that the country’s main challenge was to overcome bankruptcy. He noted that having resolved this issue last June, he can now concentrate on addressing other concerns.

The President noted that during his visit to Jaffna over the past two days, the primary concerns expressed by the youth were employment opportunities and future stability. He emphasized that these expectations of the youth are the same across both the North and South.

The President also stated that his goal is to create ample opportunities for provincial development by strengthening the provincial councils. He assured that the central government will support each province in this endeavour.