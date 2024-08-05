August 05, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Weather Forecast

    August 05, 2024
    Weather Forecast

    Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the island during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showersabove 50 mm are likely at some places.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « The President meets with the staff of ‘Udayan’ Newspaper
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya