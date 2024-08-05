Weather Forecast

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the island during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showersabove 50 mm are likely at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.