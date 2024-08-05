Submarine INS Shalki departs island

The Indian Navy submarine INS Shalki which arrived in Colombo on 02 nd August 2024, departed the island yesterday on successful completion of its formal visit.

The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing submarine at the port of Colombo.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel had the opportunity to visit INS Shalki and get to know about its various functions. Also, the submarine crew explored some of the country’s tourist attractions, during their stay in the island.

The positive interactions from regional navies' friendly visits are expected to significantly enhance future efforts in fostering goodwill and cooperation. This collaboration aims to collectively address and overcome the common maritime challenges within the Indian Ocean region.