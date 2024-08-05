Trade Minister discussed bilateral trade with New Zealand high commissioner

Trade Minister Nalin Fernando met with the New Zealand high commissioner H.E David Pine, today (05th) at the Trade Ministry premises.

The trade minister said that Sri Lanka is making all efforts to diversify its exports by encouraging the SME sector. he further emphasized the need to increase Sri Lankan exports to the New Zealand market to address the wide trade gap between the two countries.

The high commissioner said that as a country rich with cultural heritage, and great history Sri Lanka has enormous opportunities in the tourism sector. In this regard, the high commissioner actively engaged in creating connections between the relevant stakeholders in the two countries he further added.

During the meeting, the high commissioner stated that Sri Lanka and New Zealand need further partnership not only in the tourism sector but also in the areas of Trade, Sports, Dairy Industry, education, and cultural sectors. The High Commissioner also said that among Migrants to New Zealand from around the world, it is significant that all Sri Lankans are highly skilled people.

Considering the ways to enhance Sri Lanka- New Zealand trade relations the high commissioner emphasized the need to develop identified Sri Lankan products to target sophisticated international markets while small populations like New Zealand.

Both sides discussed working towards further strengthening the existing relations.