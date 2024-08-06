President Fulfils Requests of Menikdiwela Madhya Maha Vidyalaya Students

President Ranil Wickremesinghe took speedy action to fulfil the request from the students of Menikdiwela Madhya Maha Vidyalaya in Kandy for a smart classroom and the modernization of their stadium.

Under President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s initiative, schoolchildren have been given the chance to visit notable educational sites around Colombo, including the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s House, the Port City, the Central Bank, and the Parliament.

About 570students from Menikdiwela Madya Maha Vidyalaya participated in the field trip to the said sites, yesterday (05). After touring the President’s House, they visited the Presidential Secretariat and requested an opportunity to meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Despite his busy schedule, the President took the time to visit the children, engaging in a friendly conversation and inquiring about their educational activities.

He paid attention to the students’ request for a smart classroom and the modernization of their stadium.

The President instructed the officers to carry out the work promptly and arranged for the college stadium to be modernized with the army’s assistance.

He also recognized students who excelled in sports. Afterwards, President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined the students for a group photograph. Meanwhile, the students also had a friendly conversation with the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake.

The educational activities and current progress of the school were discussed, along with plans to enhance the students’ extracurricular activities, including sports.

Menikdiwela Madya Maha Vidyalaya Principal W.M.R.S. Weerasekera, along with some teaching staff and parents, were also present at the event